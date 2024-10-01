Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals ‘More At Sea’ Package

Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled its new brand positioning, “MORE,” highlighting its commitment to enhanced onboard offerings, a wider selection of destinations, and greater value. This refreshed direction is showcased through the launch of the upgraded ‘More At Sea’ package.

ABOUT ‘MORE AT SEA’

To further elevate the guest experience, NCL is enhancing its popular ‘Free At Sea’ package by introducing ‘More At Sea,’ which offers additional benefits and premium inclusions tailored to what guests value most during their vacations. Effective today, guests can access this inclusive package for voyages starting January 1, 2025.

‘More At Sea’ will feature an expanded selection of amenities, including a variety of premium beverage brands across all spirit categories, such as Grey Goose vodka, Casamigos Tequila, and Woodford Reserve bourbon. Guests can also indulge in over 100 specialty cocktails available at over 80 bars, including NCL’s Metropolitan Bar, known for its sustainable craft cocktails exclusive to the Prima Class ship.

Cruisers can enjoy even more of their favorite NCL cuisine with the new ‘More At Sea’ package. This package provides additional specialty dining meals for voyages of seven days or longer, including up to three appetizers and three desserts per sitting.

Guests will also benefit from high-speed internet through Starlink, which includes 150 Wi-Fi minutes and a dedicated login for each guest in the stateroom. Starting January 1, 2025, NCL will replace á la carte pricing for specialty dining with a flat cover charge.

“This has been one of the most exciting journeys we’ve embarked upon at NCL,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We have invested considerable time listening to our guests and travel partners, and we’ve learned that they want to see more, do more, and enjoy more during their vacations with us. They also desire ease and simplicity, which is why we are thrilled to announce the evolution of our signature ‘Free at Sea’ package to the all-new and elevated ‘More At Sea’ package. This will deliver a best-in-class experience with greater variety, choice, and value, enhancing the guest vacation with more premium beverage options, increased opportunities to enjoy our specialty dining restaurants, and enhanced connectivity with Starlink’s high-speed Wi-Fi—more of everything, truly!”

MORE UPDATES

In addition to these enhancements, Norwegian Cruise Line is enriching its entertainment offerings with globally appealing productions like “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” set to debut aboard Norwegian Aqua in 2025. Popular shows like “Elements” will be expanded, and “Syd Norman’s Presents: Rumours” will move to the Aqua Theater & Club to accommodate larger audiences.

NCL is also launching a new mobile app by the end of the year to simplify the guest experience. The app will make booking reservations, checking in, and viewing purchase history easier.

UPCOMING ITINERARIES

In 2025 and 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line will debut its newest vessels, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, featuring exclusive attractions like the Aqua Slidecoaster, the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide. The ships will also introduce Sukhothai, NCL’s first Thai specialty restaurant, and Planterie, a dedicated plant-based eatery, broadening the diverse global dining options available.

With itineraries covering 450 destinations worldwide, including private locations like Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize, NCL accommodates travelers of all kinds. In 2026, guests can anticipate shorter cruises, more sun-soaked journeys to Bermuda, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas, and varied cruise lengths from Europe ranging from seven to 16 days, with a continued focus on bucket-list destinations like Alaska and the Asia Pacific.

For more information about these exciting itineraries, visit the NCL website!