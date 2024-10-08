Carnival Cruise Line Adds Select Cruises from PortMiami

Carnival Cruise Line is adding more sailings for Carnival Magic and Carnival Sunrise from PortMiami in 2026 and early 2027! Both ships will visit destinations in The Bahamas, including Celebration Key and other Caribbean locations.

“These sailings build on our strong deployment plan from the Cruise Capital of the World for 2026/27,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival. “Year-round from PortMiami, our guests have an incredibly diverse range of itineraries to choose from as they plan their next fun and memorable cruise vacation.”

ABOUT THE SAILINGS

Carnival Magic

The ship will offer year-round six- and eight-day itineraries from PortMiami, featuring stops at Celebration Key, the exclusive destination on Grand Bahama.

Six-day Eastern Caribbean cruises will visit Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and either Celebration Key or Half Moon Cay.

Western Caribbean cruises will include Montego Bay and Grand Cayman.

Eight-day Southern Caribbean itineraries will explore Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao, while Eastern Caribbean routes will visit San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Sunrise

The ship will operate four—and five-day cruises from PortMiami, focusing on destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean, including Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay.

Four-day cruises will typically depart on Thursdays and stop at Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Celebration Key, or Nassau.

The ship will also offer five- and six-day itineraries to Grand Turk, Grand Cayman, and Ocho Rios.

WHAT’S TO COME

Reservations for Carnival Celebration and Carnival Horizon from Port Miami in 2026/27 are now open.

Carnival Celebration, the newest ship from Miami, will offer a variety of seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with departure dates through spring 2027. Itineraries include stops at Celebration Key, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Cozumel, Mahogany Bay, St. Thomas, and San Juan.

Carnival Horizon will offer a 13-day Carnival Journeys sailing from Barcelona to Miami on June 15, 2026, with stops in Alicante, Malaga, Gibraltar, and Celebration Key. From PortMiami, the ship will mainly operate six- and eight-day cruises to the Caribbean. Six-day Western Caribbean Sunday itineraries include Celebration Key, Grand Cayman, and Montego Bay or Ocho Rios. Eight-day Southern Caribbean sailings on Saturdays will feature Aruba, Curaçao, and a choice of Bonaire, Amber Cove, or Celebration Key.

