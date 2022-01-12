Norwegian Cruise Line announced the name and sailing location of their newest Prima-class cruise ship!

Norwegian Viva will debut on her maiden voyage in June 2023 sailing the Mediterranean with four unique homeports: Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece. Following summer in the Mediterranean, the ship will reposition to the Caribbean for sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The ship is nearly identical to sister ship Norwegian Prima, and is the second of six Prima-class ships scheduled to be built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

A Premium Experience on Norwegian Viva

According to president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Harry Sommer, the ship sets the standard for a premium cruise experience.

“Norwegian Viva sets the standard in the premium segment, illustrating our commitment to pushing boundaries in four main areas: wide open space, service that puts guests first, thoughtful design and experiences beyond expectation. We have taken everything our guests love to the next level with this brand-new class of ships designed with them in mind,” he said.