Cruise Deal of the Week – January 14, 2022

We’re into the thick of January and if you’re missing the good tidings and cheer of the holiday season, it might be time to book your next cruise vacation. Cruises are still happening across the globe and there are deals to be had all over the place.

Mix together an itinerary with plenty of fun in the sun and a brand new ship and you have the recipe for an awesome vacation! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Mexico Cruise

Princess Cruises is one of the most recognizable names in the industry thanks to their time on The Love Boat and of course, the incredible cruise vacations they provide for guests. The cruise line is on the cusp of taking delivery of their newest ship Discovery Princess and we can’t wait for the debut in Los Angeles.

On March 27, 2022 the ship will set sail from Los Angeles on a 7-day Mexico cruise with calls on Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta. Inside rooms start at just $378 and a suite is under $1,000 for those who want to really get the most out of their cruise vacation. Princess is also offering a few perks with the booking like up to $1,700 in onboard credit as part of their Spring On sale.



Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-class ship. It was designed from the start to integrate seamlessly with Princess’ wearable Ocean Medallion device. Highlights of the ship include some of the largest balconies at sea, Michelin-starred dining, entertainment and more.