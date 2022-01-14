Captain Kate McCue sails on to success

During a meet and greet session aboard the Celebrity Edge in June 2021, Captain Kate McCue shared with passengers her journey in becoming the first American female captain of a modern American mega cruise ship.

She fell in love with the sea after taking a cruise with her family. When teenage Kate told her father that she wanted to be a cruise director someday, he replied, “Baby girl, you can do anything, including running a ship.”

She went on to make “someday” happen. Enrolling in California State University Maritime Academy, she earned a degree in business administration then worked on a variety of sailing vessels for nearly 15 years. Captain Kate rose up the ranks to become the first American commanding officer on Celebrity Summit. Next, she was captain of Celebrity Equinox, before Celebrity Edge was launched three years ago.

“With hope, you can and will rise again,” she said, while sharing stories about her last voyage on Celebrity Edge before the pandemic shut down cruise travel. “It was a history-making and barrier-breaking sailing on March 8, 2020, as the first cruise ship ever to be ‘wo-manned’ by an all-female team of officers on the bridge and across the ship.”