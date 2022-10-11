MSC Opera To Become Floating Hotel For the World Cup

Soccer fans traveling to the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, can look forward to a fun new cruise and hotel experience. MSC cruises has announced that MSC Opera will become a cruise ship hotel experience between November 19th and December 19th for the World Cup soccer tournament!

MSC Cruises and Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy are working together to provide this accommodation for football fans in Doha to experience MSC Opera for a minimum of two nights. MSC Opera will join MSC World Europa and MSC Poesia during this time.

MSC Opera Features

Guests traveling on MSC Opera can expect comfort and hospitality from the staff and accommodations.

There are various lounges and entertainment venues, such as La Cabala Piano Lounge or Teatro dell ‘Opera theatre.

Swimming pools located throughout the ship’s nine decks.

