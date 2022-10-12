Forbes Names Carnival Corporation Best Global Employer For A Second Year

For the second consecutive year, Forbes has named Carnival Corporation as one of the World’s Best Employers of 2022.

The award was presented by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide, and Statista Inc, the world-leading statistics portal and industry tanking provider, honoring the best international employers from over 20 industries.

“At Carnival Corporation, our success is a direct result of our incredibly talented employees from over 100 countries who have helped create a dedicated workforce committed to creating happiness by providing unforgettable and much-needed cruise vacations for millions of guests around the world,” said Bettina Deynes, Global Chief Human Resources officer for Carnival Corporation. “This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our companywide operations and providing a positive and empowering corporate culture for all shipboard and shoreside employees.”

RELATED: DRVN AND CARNIVAL CORPORATION OFFER PORT CHAUFFEUR SERVICES

Carnival Corporation has nine popular cruise line brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Together, the brand ranked among the best 800 employers worldwide based on feedback from multinational companies and institutions from 57 countries.

Carnival Corporation has earned a series of recognitions for companywide operations and excellence in the workplace over the last few years. This year, Carnival Corporation was honored as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine, and a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

Through the years of awards and feedback from Carnival’s nine cruise lines, cruise voyagers and companies worldwide have witnessed the commitment to excellence and care Carnival Corporation brings to the well-being of its guests year after year.