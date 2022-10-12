Interest Spikes in Holland America Line’s Alaska 2023 Cruises as the Company’s 75th Anniversary Concludes

After a busy season of over 100 cruises across 6 vessels, Holland America Line has set sail from Alaska for the last time this year as the Eurodam & Koningsdam completed their final port visits at Ketchikan last Thursday.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE CALLS LIFTED CANADA PROTOCOLS A “WIN”

“As this successful season winds down, we’re pleased to see growing interest in Alaska 2023,” said Gus Antorcha, president, of Holland America Line. “Alaska is a bucket-list destination and people are excited to travel more. We’re seeing bookings well above levels from similar periods in the seasons prior to the industry pause.”

Over this last 2022 Alaska Season, Holland America Line celebrated their landmark 75th Anniversary while exploring the Great Land. The cruise line celebrated with new “Alaska Up Close” shipboard programming, a “We Love Alaska” marketing campaign, a “Love Letters to Alaska” contest, and two brand new partnerships highlighting the company’s commitment to serving sustainable and local Alaskan seafood.

“Holland America Line’s 75th Anniversary in Alaska got off to an incredible start with Koningsdam as the first ship back in Canada in more than two years, and we kept building momentum with new immersive programming, partnerships that focused sustainability and more,” added Antorcha. “No other cruise line can deliver Alaska like Holland America Line, and this season we focused all of our expertise and passion on giving guests a memorable Alaska experience that touched all elements of their vacation, from enrichment to culinary to shoreside tours.”

Koningsdam is the First Ship to Resume Sailing in Canada

On April 8, 2022, Koningsdam was the first cruise ship to return to Canada in over two years with calls at Victoria, Canada, and British Columbia. The ship’s call signified a whopping 905 days since a cruise ship visited the port. The following day, Koningsdam arrived in Vancouver to kick off the start of its Alaska season.

“Alaska Up Close” Engages Guests in Local Customs

Holland America Line has initiated its “Alaska Up Close” program that immerses guests on Alaska cruises in the culture of the locals through authentic onboard programming, detailed cruise activities, and alluring shore excursions. EXC Talks, Holland America Line’s exclusive destination programming designed to engage guests with the culture of their destinations, provides guests will workshops and lectures from those who know Alaska best. The program will explore the stories of locals, and show guests the hidden gems of the area, including historic traditions and cuisine.

Partnership with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

Holland America Line has partnered with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) to highlight the company’s commitment to serving sustainable local seafood. This is the first formal partnership between ASMI and a prominent cruise line. Holland America Line promises guests seafood exclusively sourced from Alaska on all six ships cruising through the Great Land. To celebrate the partnership, Holland America Line has introduced three brand new seafood dishes designed by Culinary Council Member, Ethan Stowell. In addition to the many Alaskan seafood dishes already on the menu, the new dishes feature an Alaskan salmon chop, a fried Alaska cod sandwich, and roasted fennel-crusted Alaskan halibut. On any Alaska cruise, the line typically serves more than 2,000 pounds of Alaska Salmon, 1,000 pounds of Alaska cod, 800 pounds of Alaska halibut, and 500 pounds of Alaska rockfish.

Authenticated by Responsible Fisheries Management

Holland America Line has also become the first-ever cruise line to be awarded a certification from Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM). RFM certified all six of the cruise line’s ships that sail to Alaska after an independent audit, confirming that the vessels serve only fresh, sustainable, and visibly traceable Alaskan seafood. Aligned with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries, RFM is a third-party certification program for wild-capture fisheries.

“Love Letters to Alaska” Contest Receives Praise

This past Valentine’s Day, the company launched a “Love Letters to Alaska” contest to celebrate its 75th Anniversary. Over 40,000 people sent in letters detailing reasons why they love Alaska and why they’d like to visit. A panel of judges with ties to Alaska named Deborah Thelwell of Phoenix, Arizona, the grand prize winner of a 7-day Holland America Line Alaskan Cruise for 2.

“We Love Alaska” Campaign

After 75 years of exploring Alaska, Holland America Line longed to show the Alaskan locals its loyalty to the region by having its six Alaskan vessels display new “We Love Alaska” logos below the Bridge. The company motivated guests to snap photos of the brand-new logos to post to social media, signifying their excitement while cruising through the Great Land.

Holland America Line’s 2023 Alaska Season runs from April through September. Guests can choose from over 100 offered cruises and get the chance to see Alaska through the eyes of the locals. In addition to the already popular 7-day itineraries, the company is revving its beloved 14-day “Great Alaska Explorer” cruise. For cruisers looking to travel deep into Alaska, the company is offering 16 different Cruise-tours, spanning from 3, 4, and 7-day trips. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that gives its guests the opportunity to tour the preserved land of Canada’s Yukon Territory.