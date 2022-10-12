Atlas Ocean Voyages Takes Delivery of World Traveller

Atlas Ocean Voyages has taken delivery of its brand new 200-passenger vessel, World Traveller, scheduled to be officially named on November 20, 2022. The handover ceremony took place on October 7, 2022, aboard the docked vessel where the yacht-style ship was constructed at the West Sea shipyard in Portugal. World Traveller will reposition to Ushuaia, Argentina, where she will be set up for expeditions to Antarctica.

“This ceremony to mark the completion of the ship, and our acceptance of delivery, is just the first of a number of significant events over the next few weeks – including the ship’s official naming in Chilean Patagonia,” said James Rodriguez, the line’s president, and CEO.

The second ship in the Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet, World Traveller will join her sister ship, World Navigator. Both ships are scheduled to be officially named during a naming ceremony held at Chile’s Garibaldi Glacier. The company will showcase the ship to dignitaries and the international media before her maiden voyage departure on November 21, 2022.

An Expanding Adventure Cruise Fleet for Atlas

Word Traveller repositions via the Canary Islands to Europe for 7–10-day voyages through the Mediterranean, after a series of voyages in Antarctica. Home ports will include Lisbon, Barcelona, Nice, Seville, and Rome’s home port, Civitavecchia. Kicking off in August, prospective passengers can choose from three Arctic voyages, featuring scenic views and intimate wildlife observation.

World Traveller is Polar Category C and Ice Class 1B certified and promises guests an immersive expedition through well-preserved and iconic land. The luxury yacht-style ship features 5-star accommodations with hands-on excursions and customizable tours for a truly tailored expedition.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a small-ship, luxurious cruise company of Mystic Invest Holdings. The company’s vessels feature open bars, complimentary Wi-Fi, and so much more. Both World Navigator and World Traveller can accommodate up to 200 guests.