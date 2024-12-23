MSC Cruises Opens Bookings For 2027 World Cruise

MSC Cruises has launched sales for the MSC World Cruise 2027, featuring a 121-night itinerary aboard MSC Musica. This journey will visit 45 destinations across 25 countries, with seven overnight stays in key cities and full-day stops, covering over 37,000 miles across five continents. Guests will cross the Equator twice, experiencing unique moments along the way.

Cruise departures will be from four European ports—Civitavecchia (Rome), Genoa, Marseille, and Barcelona—between January 5-8. The itinerary includes a stop in Ushuaia, Argentina, renowned as the “end of the world,” and features experiences in the South Pacific and Australasia. The journey continues to Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast before returning to Europe via the Panama Canal, with additional stops in the Caribbean.

The itinerary features full-day visits at every port and overnight stays in Buenos Aires, Sydney, Papeete, and more, guaranteeing unforgettable experiences that blend natural wonders, historic sites, and cultural hotspots.

highlights of the 2027 MSC World Cruise:

Casablanca, Morocco: Explore the vibrant old town and take a day trip to Marrakech, famous for its souks and the serene Majorelle Garden.

Mindelo, Cape Verde: Enjoy the unique blend of African and Portuguese cultures with lively music and colorful architecture. Hike Monte Verde for panoramic views.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Discover stunning beaches, the vibrant cityscape, and nearby access to the Amazon rainforest.

Ushuaia, Argentina: Visit the southernmost city, surrounded by Tierra del Fuego National Park’s breathtaking landscapes and wildlife.

Aitutaki, Cook Islands: Experience stunning turquoise lagoons, pristine beaches, and rich Polynesian culture.

Milford Sound, New Zealand: Explore dramatic fjords and waterfalls in this scenic natural wonder, often called the “eighth wonder of the world.”

Sydney, Australia: Visit iconic sites like the Sydney Opera House, the Royal Botanic Gardens, and the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

Honolulu, Hawaii: Discover Hawaiian history at Pearl Harbor, enjoy Waikiki Beach, and hike Diamond Head.

Panama Canal, Panama: Experience the engineering marvel with views of lush rainforests and learn about its history at the Miraflores Locks.

Ocho Rios, Jamaica: Visit the iconic Dunn’s River Falls and enjoy Jamaica’s vibrant reggae culture and natural beauty.

Guests booking the cruise will enjoy the following benefits:

15 Shore Excursions Included: Enjoy a variety of immersive excursions as part of your booking price.

Complimentary Dine & Drink Beverage Package: Includes house wines, draught beer, and a selection of drinks during lunch and dinner.

30% Discount on Laundry Services: Save on laundry costs during your voyage.

MSC Voyager Club Benefits: Classic level members and above receive a 5% discount on their booking price. Points earned from the World Cruise will be tripled and credited to accounts before departure, granting valuable privileges and extras.

For those eager to embark on their journey sooner, the remaining cabins are available on the 2026 MSC World Cruise.

