A Toast to Italian Excellence with Italian Travel Consultant Be Unique

In the world of luxury travel, few brands can rival the remarkable legacy of Italian Travel Consultant (ITC), a family-run enterprise celebrating 55 years and spanning three generations. At Cannes ILTM, ITC brought this legacy to life through its luxury travel department pop-up, Be Unique in Italy®️; reflecting a steadfast dedication to authenticity and unparalleled elegance in crafting extraordinary travel experiences.

This bespoke experience allowed guests to immerse themselves in the quintessence of Italian hospitality and products. It wasn’t just about presenting excellence—it was about sharing the essence of Italian culture through extraordinarily genuine culinary and human experiences.

“It was undoubtedly the gastronomic highlight of the week,” remarked one attendee, highlighting the pop- up’s significant success and lasting impact. Another guest shared, “It felt like an emotional journey into the heart of Italy rather than just a presentation.”

Company History

Italian Travel Consultant (ITC) was founded in 1969 by Impero Perry Schiavo and has maintained a strong family legacy across three generations. The company is recognized as a leading Italian Destination Management Company (DMC) and operates exclusively on a B2B model for inbound international tourism, addressing diverse travel needs from individual clients to corporate events. Throughout its history, ITC has forged deep-rooted relationships with local suppliers to uphold the highest standards of service. Noteworthy milestones include organizing over 60 events in the MICE market since

1971, orchestrating the first private dinner in the Vatican Museums in the 1980s, and devising innovative solutions to access challenges in Venice in 2022. The company is also known for hosting exclusive events, such as the first-ever opening of the Vittoriano in Rome in 2023. With four strategically located offices across Italy, ITC continues to reflect the country’s beauty, culture, and passion, ensuring unforgettable experiences for travelers from North, Central, and South America.

Q&A with Marco Schiavo: The Vision Behind Be Unique in Italy®️

Q: How would you define luxury today?

A: “ In today’s saturated market, where appearance often prevails, true excellence lies in what goes unseen—creativity, authentic relationships, and meticulous dedication reflected in every detail. For Be Unique in Italy®️, luxury isn’t about excess but meaning. It’s about crafting soulful, authentic experiences designed to be lived, not just “photo-captured”. This philosophy, also shared by Sofia and Silvio, the third generation of our family business, was instrumental in bringing our vision to life at Cannes ILTM,” he added.

Q: How has ITC maintained its leadership after 55 years of excellence?

A: “The secret is staying true to our roots while evolving with the times. In recent years, the industry has undergone significant changes. The post-COVID need to travel and live in the present has led to a surge in demand, but it has also caused market saturation, with offers that often lack the know-how needed to uphold high standards. In this context, our experience and meticulous attention to detail allow us to distinguish the authentic from the improvised, ensuring our proposals remain unique and of the highest quality.”

With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a deep-rooted passion for Italy, ITC remains dedicated to creating unforgettable travel experiences that resonate with authenticity and elegance. Click here to learn more about the company and its unique offerings.