Holland America Line Shares “Start Your Journey Sale”

Holland America Line starts the annual wave booking season with the “Start Your Journey Sale,” beginning December 19, 2024. Travelers can enjoy balcony upgrades, bonus amenities, reduced deposits, and fares at just $129 per person daily.

Running through February 28, 2025, this offer allows guests booking select spring 2025 to spring 2026 cruises to access the “Have It All” premium package, which includes a complimentary stateroom upgrade in select categories, reduced fares, free kids’ fares, and 50% off deposits. The package also features shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining, and Wi-Fi. Additionally, those who book by January 31, 2025, will receive up to $400 onboard credit based on cruise length.

“The ‘Start Your Journey’ wave offer is one of our biggest promotions of the year packed with our most valuable amenities and perks,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s president. “With eligible cruises to nearly all our global destinations, it’s the perfect time for new guests to experience the best service at sea while giving loyal guests their favorite extras and great savings. Whether it’s taking advantage of the free or reduced kids cruise fares or getting a balcony upgrade on a dream Alaska cruise, now is the time to book a future Holland America Line vacation and experience the art of leisurely travel.”

Benefits of the ‘Start Your Journey’ Offer

Free Balcony Upgrades: Book a verandah stateroom for an ocean-view, or an ocean-view for the price of an interior.

Free Kids Cruise Fares: Children ages 18 and under sailing as the third and fourth guests in a cabin can travel for free on select 2025 and 2026 cruises (additional taxes, fees, and port expenses apply), making family vacations more budget-friendly.

Reduced Deposits and Fare Discounts: Future travelers can book their cruise or Alaska Cruisetour with 50% reduced deposits for the first two guests. Fares start as low as $129 per person, per day.

Onboard Credit: Book by January 31 to receive onboard credit of $100 per person for cruises lasting 6 to 9 days, $150 for Alaska Cruisetours and cruises from 10 to 20 days, $200 for cruises of 21 days or longer, and $250 for Legendary Voyages. This credit can be applied to specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, and more.

‘Have It All’ Amenities Included with the Premium Fare

The “Have It All” premium fare includes four high-value amenities: shore excursions (based on cruise length), a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining (based on cruise length), and a Wi-Fi Surf Package. These perks are offered alongside stateroom upgrades, reduced deposits, free kids’ fares, and onboard credit with the “Start Your Journey” wave offer.

Sample Cruises Eligible Under the ‘Start Your Journey Sale’

Travelers can explore a variety of destinations, including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, and more. Alaska Cruisetours that combine cruise and overland exploration are also included.

7-Day Alaska Explorer: Fares from $137 per person per day.

7-Day Alaska Inside Passage: Fares from $122 per person per day.

14-Day Alaska, Denali & Yukon Cruisetour: Fares from $274 per person, per day.

7-Day Norwegian Fjords: Fares from $180 per person per day.

14-Day Wild British Isles: Fares from $302 per person per day.

7-Day Eastern Caribbean: Fares from $115 per person per day.

12-Day Panama Canal Sunfarer: Fares from $127 per person per day.

7-Day Canada & New England: Fares from $122 per person per day.

Taxes, fees, and port expenses are included in all fares (excluding free kids).

The “Start Your Journey Sale” does not apply to Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less. Kids traveling as the third or fourth guest do not need to book with “Have It All” to receive free fares. Upgrades are subject to availability.

Will you be exploring these savings? Let us know in the comments!