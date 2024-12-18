Explora Journeys Introduces the Unique Oceans Offer

Explora Journeys invites travelers to explore the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, and the lively North American East Coast with The Unique Oceans Offer. This exclusive deal offers exceptional savings and allows for reservations with just a 10% deposit.

Travelers who book with Explora Journeys by February 28, 2025, can take advantage of outstanding savings on select journeys, a lower 10% deposit, and up to EUR 1,000 in prepaid Destination Experiences Credits per suite for each reservation.

This offer can be combined with other promotions, including the Explora Early Booking Benefit, Journey Together, Journey Together Gatherings, Extended Journeys, Back-to-Back, Journeys for Solo Travelers, additional guests, and younger travelers’ fares, as well as the Explora Referral Program, Welcome Back Benefit, Consortia Amenities, and onboard Future Journeys savings.*

*Note: This offer excludes select journeys, including FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO itineraries and packages.

