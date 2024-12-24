Here’s The Deal With Delhi

Despite New Delhi’s ubiquitous traffic and the smog and grit typical of a city with 26 million residents, you will find a vibrant humanity in action. Ironically, the metropolitan area is virtually surrounded by lush greenery, where boulevards are shaded by magnificent banyan and palm trees, and massive roundabouts encircle beautifully landscaped mini-parks.

India’s allure, rich with ancient culture and colonial history, comes with a caveat: navigating the kinetic energy of this destination is not a do-it-yourself adventure. Choosing the experts at Sayang Holidays to curate every detail of our three-day pre-cruise itinerary proved excellent. The comfort of being personally greeted upon our arrival at the airport and having a private guide to explore New Delhi and make a side journey to Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal, was invaluable.

Monuments, mosques, and markets abound everywhere. Strolling through narrow alleyways with shops selling everything imaginable is an eye-opening experience. Tailors and jewelers intermingle with fruit and vegetable vendors, makeshift cafes, handicraft shops, shoe stores, clothing boutiques, and wedding apparel shops. Hindu and Sikh temples peacefully coexist alongside Muslim mosques.

The Akshardham Temple, a stunning spiritual oasis sprawled across 100 acres, is surrounded by intricately designed shrines and is widely regarded as one of India’s greatest monuments. Our visits included the Gandhi Memorial site, the sprawling Red Fort, and the impressive Memorial Gate, culminating in a breathtaking exploration of Humayun’s Tomb, a magnificent example of Mughal architecture built in the 16th century.

While the attractions of both Old and New Delhi impress in their own right, nothing compares to the majestic beauty of the Taj Mahal in Agra—the most extravagant monument ever conceived by an emperor, dedicated as a symbol of love for his wife. This white marble masterpiece, overlooking the Yamuna River, was constructed over 22 years ago by 20,000 workers. The mausoleum is surrounded by elaborate gardens, a mosque, and grand palatial buildings. Nearby, the red sandstone Agra Fort dominates the landscape and encloses the palatial grounds that once hosted Emperor Shah Jahan.

Unfortunately, our travel schedule precluded us from participating in Sayang Holidays’ popular and more in-depth Golden Triangle itinerary, which includes Jaipur. However, this pre-cruise journey of discovery has only heightened our motivation to return to India’s enchanting allure.