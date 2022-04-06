Port of Funchal

With two passengers terminals and easy access to the rest of the city, Port of Funchal is the gateway to Madeira. Those unfamiliar with the island need only to venture into the vibrant downtown to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and flavors of Funchal.

The deep water of the port and sweeping views of Funchal Bay make it a preferred stop for cruise vessels operating from Europe or on a transatlantic itinerary. So far in 2022, Port of Funchal is seeing a cruise return that’s nearing the robust year that was 2019 and it won’t be long now before the island’s economic recovery from the pandemic is complete. In fact, over the past decade, the island has seen an increase in the number of cruises and passengers visiting, which bodes well for the future.

Madeira Cruise Recovery

Tourism is returning all around the world and Madeira’s cruise port is no exception. The island has lifted all entry restrictions for international visitors, meaning there’s never been a better time to visit. Cruise ships full of happy guests are once again disembarking in the port city of Funchal and the city and surrounding area is poised to compete in what is sure to be a competitive cruise market going forward. With nearly unlimited shore excursion options, a beautiful landscape and truly unique culture, the future of cruising to Madeira looks bright!