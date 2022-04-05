Fort Lauderdale is Focused on Travel for All

Here at Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine, we’ve long been fans of the phrase “cruising is for everyone.” Travel, in general, is something that should be open and accessible to all who are curious enough to step foot in a new place.

One tourism board is reaffirming their commitment to travel for all in spite of a new law in the state of Florida that is set on labeling members of the LGBTQ+ community as different from everyone else.

Visit Lauderdale, the tourism board for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is making it known that they’re committed to their slogan of welcoming “Everyone Under the Sun,” … and that means everyone. Greater Fort Lauderdale, and South Florida in general, continues to be a progressive destination recognized throughout the tourism industry for its thought leadership and inclusive nature despite a new law that will cause tangible harm to the LGBTQ+ community.