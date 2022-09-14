Holland America Line’s Grand Australia & New Zealand Cruise Returns After 10 Years

Holland America Line is continuing to promote it’s longer scheduled voyages embarking from North American homeports, just adding the 2024 Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage to the lineup. This Grand Voyage expedition will give passengers the opportunity to set sail for over 3 months, 94 days, and has been in the works at Holland America Line for about 10 years. The ship responsible for housing over 1,000 guests, Volendam, will set sail from The Port of San Diego on January 3, 2024, and return on April 6, 2024. While aboard Volendam, passengers will cruise through and visit popular tourist destinations such as the Great Barrier Reef, Hawaii, the South Pacific and New Zealand.

If you’re looking for a shorter but similar trip, there are two shorter voyages available from Holland America Line:

58 days at sea, leaving from San Diego and disembarking in Sydney

36 days at sea, departing from Sydney and disembarking in San Diego

“Australia continues to be a sought-after cruising destination, and by offering it as a Grand Voyage we’re able to take our time and feature other beautiful locales like the islands of the South Pacific, New Zealand and the Great Barrier Reef,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “It’s been more than 10 years since we’ve offered this Grand Voyage itinerary, and we listened to our guests who requested that we bring it back. The San Diego departure makes it easy for our North American guests to explore this region and make it a memorable journey along the way.”

GRAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZELAND VOYAGE HIGHLIGHTS:

4 overnight calls in Perth and Sydney, Australia, Auckland, New Zealand and Papeete, Tahiti.

2 evening departures in Brisbane, Australia and Honolulu, Hawaii.

16 calls in the South Pacific Island

1 call at tourist hotspot, Komodo Island, located in Southeast Asia

43 ports of call, including 17 all over the Australian continent

2 days sailing through the Great Barrier Reef, Ribbon Reef and Far North Regions

Cruising in Torres Strait and Milford Sound

Holland America Line promises guests that, on any Grand Voyage ship, there are fun shipboard activities with tons of assorted entertainment and lots of special guests. Dining is elevated to a new level for passengers aboard each Grand Voyage ship, with menus that feature local ingredients and giving all travelers access to a fan favorite, the “Captain’s Grand Voyage Dinner.”

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE SHARES UPDATED “TRAVEL WELL” PROTOCOLS

A few upcoming Grand Voyages include the 2022 and 2023 Grand Africa Voyage, 2023 and 2024 Grand World Voyages and the 2023 Grand South America and Antarctica Voyages.