Port of San Diego Prepares for Biggest Cruise Season Since 2010

The Port of San Diego is bouncing back this upcoming cruise season and preparing for its busiest season since 2010! With 140 cruises from various lines scheduled to embark, The Port is preparing for about 460,000 passengers to pass through the city of San Diego this season.

“The Port of San Diego’s cruise business is definitely experiencing a rebound and we expect continued growth,” said Port of San Diego Chairman, Dan Malcolm. “We’re pleased to be welcoming our cruise customers back to San Diego and to share how wonderful our port is to our cruise passengers. This season’s business will be a great boost to our regional economy.”

When Will Cruising Start in San Diego?

The official start of the cruise season kicks off on September 19, 2022, with Silversea Cruises’ Star Breeze ship setting sail for a 13-day voyage to Papeete, Tahiti. Following the Star Breeze, the Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder will arrive on September 23 at the Port of San Diego. Disney Cruise Line is doubling its use of Port of San Diego this year with 51 scheduled voyages embarking from the port, drastically increasing from last year’s 16-24 expeditions. Princess Cruises will be homeporting from San Diego for the first time ever with 13 sailings. A few other popular cruise lines scheduled to set sail from The Port of San Diego this season include Princess Cruises, Oceania Cruises, American Queen Voyages, Holland American Line and MSC Cruises.

Passengers embarking on trips from The Port will get the opportunity to set sail and visit destinations like Hawaii, the Panama Canal, the Mexican Riviera, and the California Coast. For the adventurous cruise goers, a 20-day Mexican Riviera and Central America cruise, a 35-day voyage to Hawaii, Tahiti and the Marquesas and a 25-day Pacific crossing to Japan will be some of the itineraries planned to launch from The Port.

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES ADDS SAN DIEGO, GALVESTON AS HOMEPORTS

The Port of San Diego was recently named Best Cruise Port in the World in the 10th Annual Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards. This prestigious award honors the best of the best in the world of leisure and lifestyle travel.

Where is Port San Diego?

The Port has two cruise ship terminals on B street and Broadway Piers and are located in downtown San Diego, on the North Embarcadero. These terminals are close to the city and offer accessibility to popular San Diego attractions like the Midway Museum, famous restaurants and touristy neighborhoods like Little Italy and the Gaslamp Quarter. The Port of San Diego is the third busiest cruise port in California, behind Los Angeles and Long Beach.

San Diego is also making a few major repairs to the B Street Cruise Ship Terminal at The Port, such as installing a brand-new curtain to extend the stability of the pier structure, doubling shore power capacity, and beginning a multi-million-dollar construction project to make interior improvements to the B Street Ship Terminal.

Have you ever sailed in or out of The Port of San Diego? Let us know in the comments!