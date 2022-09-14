It may only be 2022, but cruise travelers can expect some fun sailings to come in 2023-2024! Virgin Voyages has announced four new one-way sailings traveling across the world during the 2023-2024 winter season. The voyages are on board Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady with sailings to Asia, Australia and the Caribbean.

On December 24, 2023, Brilliant Lady will sail on a five-night trip ending in Puerto Rico. The holiday sailing trips will visit Puerto Plata and St. Croix before completing the trips in San Juan.

After the winter season in Australia, Resilient Lady will reposition and offer voyages to Europe. In March and April 2024, three two-week sailings will take travelers from Australia to Greece. Voyagers are welcome to stay on to experience a six-week trip at sea.

The first trip departs from Sydney, Australia, on March 27, 2024. Sail on this 15-night voyage to Airlie Beach, Cairns, Darwin, Benoa, and end in Singapore.

On the second part of the trip, the Resilient Lady will sail on April 11, 2024, from Singapore to Dubai. Sail on this 14-night trip to Port Klang, Phuket, Colombo, Goa, and Mumbai.

The third and last segment of the trip begins on April 25, 2024. Sail from Dubai to Piraeus and visit ports in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, Santorini, Rhodes, Alexandria, and Safaga.

Check out the Virgin Voyages website to view itineraries and destinations for future travels.

Will you book a trip with Virgin Voyages during the winter of 2023-2024? Let us know in the comments!