Holland America Line Guests Donate $450,000 for Aid to Ukrainians

The fundraising effort, “On Deck for a Cause,” a 5k fundraising walk on Holland America Line’s 11 ships, raised $450,000 for Ukrainian Relief.

For 10 months, every cruise on the line’s fleets could make a $25 donation to participate in the 5k walk during their sailing, in locales ranging from Alaska to Europe and the Panama Canal to Australia.

“Our guests and team members, who love to explore the world, wanted to do something to make a meaningful difference for families in a part of the world that desperately needs humanitarian aid,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We knew our guests were generous, but their support has well exceeded our expectations, with donations totaling $450,000.”

The fundraising effort began in March. At the same time, there was a pledge of $3 million to charities helping Ukrainian refugees from the family foundation of the parent company Carnival Corporation.

From April through September 2022, the Dutch government and the City of Rotterdam chartered the Holland America Line ship Volendam to accommodate 50,000 Ukrainians who fled the war in their homeland.

Holland America Line presented the check for Ukrainian Relief to the global humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief at the Port of San Diego yesterday.

Direct Relief is a California-based charity that works in all U.S. states and territories.

The charity aims to expand access to medicine and healthcare by equipping doctors and nurses with lifesaving medical resources.

Direct Relief has provided more than 1,000 tons of medical material aid requested by the Ukrainian Health Ministry.

“We’re grateful to Holland America Line and its guests for this tremendous fundraising effort in which people took time during their vacations to make a difference,” said Thomas Tighe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Direct Relief. “Their support will further help us in providing lifesaving medications to Ukraine, ranging from cancer therapies to treatments for chronic health conditions.”