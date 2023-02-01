Viking Welcomes Fifth Viking Longship

Today, Viking announced the addition of a brand-new Viking Longship, designed to cruise along the Seine River. The cruise line will welcome the new vessel in 2025. The supplementary ship will join the company’s four other Viking Longships officially named in 2022, the Viking Fjorgyn, the Viking Kari, the Viking Radgrid, and the Viking Skaga. All Viking Longships have been intentionally designed for cruising along the Seine River, bringing guests to Paris and just a hop, skip and jump away from the Eiffel Tower.

“France continues to be among the most popular destinations for our guests, and we are pleased to expand our fleet on the Seine River to meet that demand,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With our exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, even more guests will soon be able to explore the ‘City of Light’ in the Viking way.”

Cruising Aboard A Viking Longship

All Viking Longships can accommodate up to 168 guests in 84 staterooms. Guests have a wide array of stateroom layouts to choose from, and each one includes an Aquavit Terrace. The boat’s design is inspired by Scandinavian aesthetics, something the cruise line has incorporated into its line. Each of the five vessels features a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and is equipped for shore power to lessen dependence on fuel while in the port. The ships also feature onboard solar panels, continuing to advance the ship’s energy efficiency.

Viking’s eight-day-long Paris & the Heart of Normandy itinerary sails roundtrip from Paris along the Seine River and encourages guests to explore the country’s vast history, delicious cuisine, and wondrous scenery. Some of the trip’s highlights include discovering Giverny and where Claude Monet worked and lived, learning the history of Joan of Arc in Rouen, and visiting Normandy’s American Military Cemetery and World War II beaches.