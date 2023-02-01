This year, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ The Gauguin Experience marks 25 years of cruising through French Polynesia. The m/s Paul Gauguin was specifically designed to sail through the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Marquesas, the Cook Islands, Fiji, and Bali. The ship’s crew members and Les Gauguins, a local group of Tahitian hosts who reside on the ship, create an immersive and unforgettable getaway experience.

The company has released a commemorative video to capture the beginning of this year-long celebration. The video highlights the ship’s beauty and relationship with The Tahiti Islands. The cruise line plans to release exclusive anniversary offers and special events on board and onshore soon.

“The Gauguin continues to charm travelers from all over the world, enticing couples, honeymooners, families, nature-lovers and adventure-seekers to discover the wonders of French Polynesia with one-of-a-kind expertise, artful authenticity and all-inclusive excellence,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT (the line’s parent company). “As we celebrate this 25th year, we are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests and valued travel partners for their continued devotion to Paul Gauguin Cruises and look forward to a year of nostalgic celebration and new discovery.”

Sawhney added, “The Gauguin remains the region’s gold standard in small-ship luxury cruising with her beautifully reimagined décor, her carefree ambience, and most especially her exceptional crew who bring the enriching experience to life every day with heartfelt passion and hospitality.”

Extremely familiar with cruising through these islands, Paul Gauguin Cruises has created meaningful relationships with the locals throughout the archipelagos. These close relationships have created an intimate and knowledgeable experience for guests on land and aboard the ship.

“On this very special 25th Anniversary occasion, we are delighted to celebrate The Gauguinas the longest continually operating luxury ship in Tahiti—one that has become an extension of our islands and is a beautiful destination unto herself,” said Jean-Marc Mocellin, Director General/CEO of Tahiti Tourisme. “Paul Gauguin Cruises is a wonderful partner and through thoughtfully planned itineraries and long-established relationships, The Gauguin’s year-round presence in French Polynesia continues to weave the unique personalities of each archipelago into a beautiful tapestry of Tahitian culture, lore, and breathtaking beauty.”

Recently, The Gauguin was redesigned with a modern and luxurious design, featuring spacious suites and staterooms— many of which include a private balcony. Passengers will also enjoy exquisite cuisine, expert-led explorations on shore, and a company dedicated to sustainable cruising and unmatched service.

Paul Gauguin Cruises offers all-inclusive 7 to 16-night trips cruising through French Polynesia and the South Pacific. Itineraries feature overnight stops in Bora Bora, Moorea, and Tahiti. All cruises scheduled from now until 2024 are currently available for booking. Fares begin at $2,990 per person.