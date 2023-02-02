Celebrate Valentine’s Day On Princess Cruises’ Love Boat

It is February, the month of LOVE! Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a romantic cruise! Princess Cruises invites guests to fall in love again on “The Love Boat,” while creating unforgettable memories in romantic destinations around the world.

Valentine’s Day cruise options

On February 4, 2023, guests can embark on a 7-day Mexican Riviera trip on Discovery Princess.

On February 5, 2023, guests can embark on a 14-day Caribbean East/West Adventurer on Regal Princess.

On February 10, 2023, guests can embark on a 15-day Hawaiian Islands on Royal Princess.

Valentine’s Day cruise offerings

On the three available itineraries guests can celebrate love with hearts, flowers, and special touches throughout the ship.

While onboard, guests can make a card for their sweetheart, send a singing telegram, watch Rom-Coms on the giant Movies Under the Stars screen and more.

For an extra romantic experience, guests can also renew their vows onboard with multiple package options.

Valentine’s Day Romantic Menu Options

Chef Rudi Sodamin, Princess Cruises’ Head of Culinary Arts, has created a romantic menu to be available on all ships in the Princess fleet on February 14, 2023. Below are the options for guests to enjoy.

Tuna and Salmon Tartare with Curry/Wasabi Mayonnaise and Pink Relish.

Beef Tournedos and Shrimps or Risotto with Butternut Squash and Arugula.

Princess Heart of Love (Chocolate Mousse).

Sweetheart Sugar Cookies and Chocolate-Dipped Fruit.

Celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd has created two love-inspired cocktails “Chocolate Martini” for those who want a sweet treat, and “Sweet Revenge” for those who crave something spicy.

Visit Princess Cruises’ website for more information.