CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – February 3, 2023

Happy Friday, cruisers!

Love is in the air this February, and what better way to celebrate this heartfelt month then a Valentine’s Day cruise deal!

Azamara Gives the Gift of Travel This Valentine’s Day

Amazara has announced the #BeMyShipmate social media sweepstakes, giving one lucky winner an immersive European cruise for two in a Club Veranda stateroom.

#BEMYSHIPMATE CONTEST RULES

From February 1 to February 13, travelers will have the chance to enter the sweepstakes via Instagram.

To enter, you must like the contest post, follow @AzamaraVoyages, ta g your valentine in the comments, and share the post to your Instagram story.

One lucky winner will receive the #BeMyShipmate sweepstakes grand prize.

All travelers are encouraged to take advantage of Azamara’s newly extended promotion for WAVE season, giving guests 40% savings on select staterooms and a $300 onboard credit.

The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

“We wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for our guests this Valentine’s Day, and what better way for guests to celebrate than to explore a new destination together,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Our smaller ships reach unique destinations and stay longer in port, so there’s endless opportunities for shipmates to discover the hidden gems of a small European town or watch the sun set over the most stunning coastlines.”

Click here to view and enter into the contest! Happy Valentine’s Day!