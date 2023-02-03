The first look at Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess has been revealed! Guests looking to sail on the brand’s newest vessel can expect the most contemporary and state-of-the-art designs come February 2024!

Sun Princess will be the first Princess ship and one of the 11 new vessels in the fleet powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

SUN PRINCESS SHIP FEATURES

The brand’s newest ship in its fleet is set to be the largest and most innovative ship ever built.

Sun Princess will accommodate 4,000 guests, showcasing an Italian heritage.

The ship will have bright designs that are inspired by rays of sunlight.

Guests can expect next-level expanded spaces and new onboard features to explore.

Horizons Dining Room: This dining experience is three stories stretching from deck 6 to deck 8. Guests can expect to have their personalities and different dining experiences on each floor.

Princess Arena: Princess contemporary and versatile Princess Theater. There are moveable seats with a capacity of more than 1,000 people.

“With the construction of any new ship, we have the incredible opportunity to design standout spaces with our guests’ preferences in mind,” said John Padgett. “With the new platform and size of Sun Princess, we’re uniquely able to refresh venues we know our guests love and expand upon, redesign and elevate them to the next level. We know our sun-inspired designs will exceed expectations and elevate the entire Princess experience.”

SIGNATURE FAVORITES WITH A NEW TWIST

Alfredo’s Pizzeria: Known as the “Best Pizza at Sea,” this favorite pizza spot allows guests to watch as the chefs create pizza by hand. Guests will enjoy an authentic experience without traveling to Italy.

Princess Casino: The largest Princess casino in both size and number of gaming positions will be in the Piazza. There are over 200 new video poker games and slots for everyone to enjoy.

Crown Grill: The Princess Crown Girl provides a classic steakhouse feel with a modern touch. Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with views of food prepared right before your eyes!

Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria: An Italian experience with homemade pasta prepared fresh daily!

Princess Live!: Get ready for signature cruise activities like game shows, trivia, and the daily Wake Show! A full beverage service will be available and comfortable seats to sit, relax, and enjoy.

The Shops of Princess: Five retail locations and an art gallery aboard the Sun Princess! The new ship offers a more modern, elegant boutique experience, giving guests easy access to the ultimate shopping experience.

The Princess Medallion experience will be featured on the new ship, extending Princess’ leadership position in delivering exceptional and custom experiences to all guests onboard.

RELATED: CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY ON PRINCESS CRUISES’ LOVE BOAT

The 2024 Sun Princess will sail her inaugural season in the Mediterranean. Bookings are available now. For more information, head to Princess Cruises’ website today.