First Look: Crystal Grace

Crystal unveiled new suite renderings for Crystal Grace, debuting in May 2028. The ship’s all-suite, all-veranda accommodations have been redesigned with improved storage, and select suites will feature expansive wraparound verandas, a first for the brand.

Designed by GEM with art direction from Studio Ibsen, the ship’s 337 suites reflect Crystal’s focus on thoughtful, high-quality design. Crystal Grace will carry 650 guests at 61,800 gross tons, offering suites that balance comfort, function, and modern style.

“From the very beginning of Crystal Grace’s design process, we prioritized listening to our guests,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of AKTG. “Their preferences, their habits and the way they live while at sea informed every decision we made. These suites reflect a thoughtful evolution of space, comfort and accessibility, delivering the elevated residential feeling our guests have asked for while preserving the elegance and intimacy that define the Crystal experience.”

Every suite includes butler service, offering personalized assistance from turndown to daily arrangements. A pillow menu, Jesurum 1870 linens, and upgraded bedding add to overall comfort.

Crystal Grace will offer the following suite categories:

Guest Room with Veranda

230 sq. ft. with a 57 sq. ft. veranda, sofa seating area, walk-in shower and built-in closet. Overhead storage maximizes space.

Aquamarine Veranda Suites

333 sq. ft. with an 85 sq. ft. veranda, vanity, and sofa. Select layouts include a separate shower and bathtub; others offer a walk-in closet and large shower. Afternoon canapés included.

ADA Aquamarine Veranda Suites

341 sq. ft. with accessible layouts throughout the bedroom, bathroom and veranda.

Sapphire Suites

461–537 sq. ft. with 113 sq. ft. verandas. Select suites include 344 sq. ft. wraparound verandas. Features include separate living and sleeping areas, dining table and a bathroom with both shower and tub. Afternoon canapés included.

Junior Penthouse Suites

Four midship suites at 845 sq. ft. with 227 sq. ft. verandas. They include separate living and dining areas, walk-in closet, guest bathroom and bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Guests receive unlimited specialty dining and laundry service. Two forward suites on Deck 8 measure 740 sq. ft. and include 602 sq. ft. wraparound verandas.

Penthouse Suites

Midship Penthouse Suites offer 1,232 sq. ft. with a 659 sq. ft. veranda, two walk-in closets, separate living and dining areas, a study and built-in bar. Four aft Penthouse Suites on Decks 7 and 9 are 1,220 sq. ft. with 982 sq. ft. wraparound verandas. Unlimited specialty dining and laundry service included.

Additional suite categories, including the first Owner’s Suite, will be announced soon.

“One of the key features is the amount of outdoor space, especially the wraparound verandas available in multiple suite types,” said Bernie Leypold, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. “We also increased storage so guests can settle in comfortably on any length of voyage.”

Crystal Grace is scheduled for delivery on May 31, 2028, and will begin sailing on June 11, 2028, following preview voyages.

Crystal Grace’s 2028 inaugural season will open for sale in April 2026, with a waitlist launching soon. For more information or to book current itineraries, contact your travel advisor, visit crystalcruises.com, or call 1-800-446-6620.