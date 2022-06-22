Cruising from Baltimore is Back and Better Than Ever

Feature Photo: Cruise Maryland

One of America’s most convenient port cities is back in action and that’s great news for cruisers! Baltimore, also known as the Charm City, is one of the most convenient cruise embarkation ports and major cruise lines are once again sailing from the city to some of the most sought-after cruise destinations.

If you’ve never cruised from Baltimore before, here’s why it just might become your favorite cruise port!

Cruising is Back in Baltimore

Port of Baltimore welcomed back their first cruise ship in late 2021 when Carnival Pride embarked from port in September on a seven-day cruise to The Bahamas with calls on Nassau, Freeport and Carnival’s private island Half Moon Cay.

At the time, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said “We’re thrilled to be back in Baltimore, providing our guests with the relaxing vacation they’ve been so patiently waiting for but also supporting the local economy and offering our crew members an opportunity to support their families back home. Baltimore has been a wonderful partner for more than a decade and we are delighted to get Back to Fun in this key market which serves hundreds of thousands of guests in the Northeast and along the Atlantic Coast.”Since then, the city has also welcomed back Enchantment of the Seas from Royal Caribbean and soon Norwegian Cruise Line will be sailing from Port of Baltimore as well. Since cruising restarted from the port, there’s been a steady increase in the number of cruise passengers, a sign that cruising from Baltimore is officially back!