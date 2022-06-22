Cruising from Baltimore is Back and Better Than Ever
Feature Photo: Cruise Maryland
One of America’s most convenient port cities is back in action and that’s great news for cruisers! Baltimore, also known as the Charm City, is one of the most convenient cruise embarkation ports and major cruise lines are once again sailing from the city to some of the most sought-after cruise destinations.
If you’ve never cruised from Baltimore before, here’s why it just might become your favorite cruise port!
Cruising is Back in Baltimore
Port of Baltimore welcomed back their first cruise ship in late 2021 when Carnival Pride embarked from port in September on a seven-day cruise to The Bahamas with calls on Nassau, Freeport and Carnival’s private island Half Moon Cay.
At the time, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said “We’re thrilled to be back in Baltimore, providing our guests with the relaxing vacation they’ve been so patiently waiting for but also supporting the local economy and offering our crew members an opportunity to support their families back home. Baltimore has been a wonderful partner for more than a decade and we are delighted to get Back to Fun in this key market which serves hundreds of thousands of guests in the Northeast and along the Atlantic Coast.”Since then, the city has also welcomed back Enchantment of the Seas from Royal Caribbean and soon Norwegian Cruise Line will be sailing from Port of Baltimore as well. Since cruising restarted from the port, there’s been a steady increase in the number of cruise passengers, a sign that cruising from Baltimore is officially back!
Why Cruise from Baltimore?
Cruises to destinations like the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada/New England and the Caribbean are offered year-round from Port of Baltimore so cruisers have options when it comes to booking their next vacation from the city.
Since it’s a smaller port compared to others in the industry, cruisers rarely have to worry about long embarkation lines or hassle, instead they can hop on their ship quickly and easily and really get into vacation mode! The port caters to both veteran cruisers and newcomers to the industry with their helpful and friendly port agents offering assistance during embarkation and debarkation.
Baltimore has plenty to experience if you’ve never visited before. Many cruisers choose to arrive in the city a day or two prior to their cruise vacation to take in the sights. Some of the city’s highlights include starting in the Inner Harbor and taking a water taxi to places like Fells Point, Canton, Harbor East and Fort McHenry. Other highlights include the Walters Art Museum and Baltimore Museum of Art or checking out the USS Constellation, a naval warship built in 1854 found right in the Inner Harbor.
The surrounding area has a lot to offer as well. Maryland is home to a number of museums, art galleries, outdoor activities like hiking and biking, special events, festivals and more all throughout the year. The state is also home to some of the best crab restaurants in the country along with a number of breweries and wineries.
It’s Easy to Cruise from Port of Baltimore
While the cruise industry pause was in effect, the team at Port of Baltimore looked for new ways to make it even easier to sail from. Since many choose to drive to the port, the team at Port of Baltimore and Cruise Maryland developed a new online pre-paid parking system where cruise guests can use their credit card to pre-pay for their parking to save even more time at the terminal. Parking is also located onsite at the cruise terminal, which adds to the convenience.
What also makes Port of Baltimore one of the most convenient cruise departure ports is its close proximity to major cities like Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York. The port draws cruisers from nearby states like Delaware, Virginia, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey as many find it easier to drive to their embarkation port rather than fly.
Those who do fly in for their cruise vacation won’t have much to worry about either as BWI Thurgood Marshall airport is located just a 20 minute drive away from the cruise terminal, with two other additional international airports just an hour drive away as well. The train is another option for many as Baltimore’s Penn Station is also just a 20 minute drive to the cruise terminal.
“We are easy to get to by car, by air, and by train to start your vacation by cruise. We also pride ourselves on award winning customer service,’ said Cynthia Burman, General Manager Business Development & Customer Service at Maryland Port Administration.
If you’re looking for your next cruise vacation, try sailing from the Port of Baltimore and enjoying the city before or after your cruise! Not only does the port make things easy for cruisers, but the city has a lot to offer to people of all ages. Have you cruised from Port of Baltimore? Let us know in the comments!