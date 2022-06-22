Carnival Cruise Line Announces ‘Costa by Carnival’ Collaboration

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that the company is teaming up with Costa Cruises for a sister brand collaboration. Beginning Spring 2023, guests can set sail with COSTA by CARNIVAL, a collaboration between the two cruise brands where Carnival Cruise Line will operate two Costa Cruises’ ships from the United States. Costa Venezia will first sail from New York in 2023 followed by Costa Firenze in Spring 2024 from Long Beach, California.

“Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze will bring Carnival’s guests the ambiance and beauty of Italy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re going to invite our guests to Choose Fun with Carnival, Italian Style!”

Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises, said, “We are excited to see these iconic ships make their debut in the U.S. under the leadership and operation of our sister brand.”

Both Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze will continue operating their Costa itineraries until they are assigned to Carnival for dry dock work and deployment. Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze are actually sister ships to current Carnival Cruise Line ships Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon and Carnival Panorama, making the operation transition a little easier.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to operate two additional beautiful Vista class ships in the U.S. and bring a unique experience to those who love the culture, food and vibe of Italy,” said Duffy.

Another Costa Ship on the Move

This isn’t the first ship-swap between the two lines this year. Just days ago, the two lines announced Costa Luminosa will join the Carnival fleet in September of this year on a permanent basis.

“With our full fleet back to guest operations and the pent-up demand for Carnival we are seeing every week aboard our ships, the chance to expand with Luminosa and then the arrival of Carnival Celebration in November provides our guests with more choices and new ways to enjoy a Carnival vacation,” said Christine Duffy at the time.

