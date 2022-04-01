Cruise Deal of the Week – April 1, 2022

Hopefully you haven’t gotten pranked too many times so far today! We thought in a day full of tricks, we’d give everyone a treat (wrong holiday!) with an extra special Cruise Deal of the Week from our friends at MSC Cruises!

MSC Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to resume operation in Europe in 2020 following the pandemic and they’ve been cruising ever since to great success. With Europe opening up more and more each day for international travelers without restriction, there’s never been a better time to book a cruise in Europe, ocean or river!

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

Cruise from Hamburg, Germany on MSC Cruises

If you can be patient until October 17, 2022, you can snag one heck of a deal on a cruise from Hamburg, Germany calling on Zeebrugge in Belgium, Le Havre, France, Southhampton, England and back to Hamburg over six days. If you’re just dipping your toes into European travel, this cruise is a great way to see four different countries all while enjoying the comforts of MSC Prezoisa.

The prices on this voyage are wildly low, with an interior stateroom going for just $220 and a balcony just $440. The offer is part of MSC Cruises’ Escape to Sea special rates so take advantage while you can!