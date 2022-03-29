Celebrity Cruises Launches All-Inclusive Photo Project
A new project from Celebrity Cruises is working to to change the meaning of “all-inclusive” in the travel industry. The new campaign utilizes the world’s first ‘open source’ travel image library in an effort to help address the lack of diversity in travel marketing imagery.
The All-Inclusive Photo Project (AIPP) is a collaboration between the cruise line and a host of acclaimed photographers like Annie Leibovitz; Giles Duley, an English documentary photographer and a triple amputee; Naima Green, a Black, queer New York-based photographer; and Jarrad Seng, an Australia-based photographer, filmmaker and creative director of Malaysian-Chinese descent.
“For far too long, ‘all-inclusive’ in the travel industry has meant everything on your vacation is included in one price. We set out to challenge this conventional thinking by imagining the phrase through the lens of others,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “What Annie and all of the talented artists involved in this project have captured so beautifully, is that for vacations to really live up to the marketing moniker ‘all-inclusive,’ then they should start by using images that are inclusive of all, not just a few.”
“We want our marketing to represent how the world looks, and what we experience on our ships daily, as guests and crew from all walks of life work and play together to create a really special onboard environment,” she continued.
Photographed by Annie Leibovitz
Jillian Mercado, a professional model in the fashion industry with muscular dystrophy, enjoying a new culinary experience on a Celebrity ship.
John Forté, a recording artist who rose to stardom with multi-platinum hip-hop group The Fugees and now works with at-risk youth to deter them from drugs and crime, making memories with his family on their first cruise ship sailing together.
Abby Chava Stein, the first openly transgender woman raised in an Hasidic community and a direct descendant of Hasidic Judaism’s founder, the Baal Shem Tov, basking in the sunlight on the Resort Deck of a Celebrity Cruises ship.
Photographed by Giles Duley
Amy Conroy, pictured playing volleyball on the beaches of Spain, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 12, and, after a year of chemotherapy and a leg amputation, went on to be play Wheelchair Basketball for Great Britain as a three-time Paralympian, U25 World Champion and MVP, and Senior World and European Silver Medalist.
Photographed by Naima Green
Micah Ramos, a Filipino, non-binary model who loves being a catalyst for individuality, shown enjoying vacation time on a Caribbean island.
Photographed by Jarrad Seng
Ester Onek, a social worker, advocate and refugee from the South Sudan, who made her way to Australia in 2003, depicted enjoying the beaches of Margaret River in western Australia.
“As global brands, we have a powerful platform to act as a catalyst of positive change. We know we have more work to do and we hope we inspire others to join us on this important journey. By leveraging our collective travel industry might, we can begin to make travel marketing truly ‘all-inclusive,” said Michael Scheiner, Celebrity Cruises’ Chief Marketing Officer.
You can visit the The All-Inclusive Photo Project website here.