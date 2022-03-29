Celebrity Cruises Launches All-Inclusive Photo Project

A new project from Celebrity Cruises is working to to change the meaning of “all-inclusive” in the travel industry. The new campaign utilizes the world’s first ‘open source’ travel image library in an effort to help address the lack of diversity in travel marketing imagery.

The All-Inclusive Photo Project (AIPP) is a collaboration between the cruise line and a host of acclaimed photographers like Annie Leibovitz; Giles Duley, an English documentary photographer and a triple amputee; Naima Green, a Black, queer New York-based photographer; and Jarrad Seng, an Australia-based photographer, filmmaker and creative director of Malaysian-Chinese descent.

“For far too long, ‘all-inclusive’ in the travel industry has meant everything on your vacation is included in one price. We set out to challenge this conventional thinking by imagining the phrase through the lens of others,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “What Annie and all of the talented artists involved in this project have captured so beautifully, is that for vacations to really live up to the marketing moniker ‘all-inclusive,’ then they should start by using images that are inclusive of all, not just a few.”

“We want our marketing to represent how the world looks, and what we experience on our ships daily, as guests and crew from all walks of life work and play together to create a really special onboard environment,” she continued.