Princess Cruises Debuts New Wild For Alaska Seafood Cruise Menu

With the first full Alaska cruise season in years set to begin, Princess Cruises has announced a new dining experience for their Alaskan cruise itineraries on board six ships this Spring.

The “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program is an industry first, according to the cruise line, with an extensive menu rotation of Alaska seafood dishes, along with destination-inspired cocktail experiences—including flights of Alaska spirits sourced from local distilleries—inventive cocktails such as “Creamy Cinnamon Moonshine,” “Glacial chilled Martinis,” and hand-picked, premium wine pairings to go with Alaska seafood dishes.

“We take our role as the leader in Alaska cruising seriously and as such we’re always looking for new ways to enhance our guests’ experience, both on board and ashore, while helping them gain a deeper appreciation of this incredible cruising region,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Guests are going to love these one-of-a-kind dishes that showcase the unique culinary offerings that add an exciting new dimension to our Alaska vacations.”