Carnival Corporation Brings Starlink Across Global Fleet

Carnival Corporation has completed the installation of Starlink’s high-speed internet connectivity on all 90+ ships across its fleet. This upgrade will enhance the onboard experience for guests and crew, providing faster service, greater capacity, and more reliable Wi-Fi.

“Starlink has been a game-changer for the onboard connectivity experience our cruise lines deliver to their guests, and we’ve already seen a surge in guest satisfaction and positive feedback from the super-fast and reliable Wi-Fi service we provide onboard,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation. “We see this technology as a win-win-win – it provides our guests with more flexibility to stay as connected as they’d like on vacation, it allows our crew to stay in touch with friends and loved ones, and it enhances our onboard operational systems.”

The upgrade provides high-speed internet connectivity comparable to on-land experiences, enabling guests and crew to stay connected anywhere in the world. This includes seamless access to social media, video streaming, and remote work. The added bandwidth also enhances operational efficiency, allowing for real-time monitoring and data sharing between ship and shore teams, and enables the quick deployment of new services and features while at sea.