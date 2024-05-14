Insider Tips for the Best USVI Getaway In 2024

Get ready for the ultimate USVI getaway in 2024! In this exclusive interview, Bill Panoff sits down with Joseph Boschulte, a seasoned expert on the US Virgin Islands, to share his insider tips and recommendations for making the most of your trip. From the top beaches to the best snorkeling spots, and from delicious local cuisine to unique outdoor adventures, Joseph reveals his favorite secrets for exploring the USVI like a local. Don’t miss out on this expert advice! Watch until the end to learn how to plan your perfect USVI getaway and make unforgettable memories in this stunning Caribbean paradise