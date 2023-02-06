Brightline Launches New Rail Safety Campaign

Today, Brightline launched a new campaign that includes a Public Safety Announcement (PSA), website, and digital pledge to bring attention to the importance of safety near railroad tracks.

BRIGHTLINE SAFETY CAMPAIGN DETAILS

The new campaign reminds residents that their decisions around the tracks will impact others in our community and emphasizes the point: “stopping a bad decision is easy, stopping a train isn’t. Be safe and stay off the tracks.”

Brightline is asking members to take action by signing a digital safety pledge.

The company is setting a goal to reach 50,000 signatures.

Brightline will run the campaign via social channels and reach out to local school districts to ask for their assistance in education outreach.

“Safety is paramount to everything we do, and our local communities are the key to helping us make a difference,” said Ben Porritt, senior vice president of Brightline. “We encourage residents, rail aficionados and social influencers to sign our pledge, share our PSA and spread the word – safety starts with you.”

BRIGHTLINE PSA FOCUS:

The new Brightline PSA focuses on three public members: a motorist considering driving around the gates, teenagers contemplating beating an approaching train, and a jogger who removes his headphones so he can hear the warning bells. All three collective parties make the right decision and abide by the law, waiting until the train passes and the gates return to the up position before crossing the tracks.

Guests interested in learning more about the safety pledge can head to Brightline’s new safety website for tips and rail safety awareness information.