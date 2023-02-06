Authentic French Polynesian Cruising With Paul Gauguin Cruises

Join Bill Panoff, CEO of Porthole Cruise and Travel, aboard the Paul Gauguin Cruise as he explores the beautiful islands of Tahiti!

Paul Gauguin Cruises offers an all-inclusive cruise experience in the South Pacific. Guests aboard the ship can expect an intimate cruise experience that allows travelers to explore the best of French Polynesia and the South Pacific islands.

Get to know the wonderful crew on board at the Captain’s Welcome Cocktail Party. The crew is from all over the world, ready to give cruisers the best experience at sea.

As guests walk around the ship, they will see artwork from post-impressionist artist Paul Gaugin.

Paul Gauguin Cruises provides travelers with an unforgettable experience in the South Pacific. Come see for yourself!