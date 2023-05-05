Azamara Reveals New Exclusive Events for the 2024 World Voyage

Azamara has unveiled 11 celebrations that are guaranteed to be “AzAmazing”!

There will be three World Voyage events that will take place on Azamara Onward’s World Voyage, giving guests the exclusive opportunity to be one of the first to join in on the celebrations. Departing on January 5, 2024, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, get ready to explore unique destinations across the globe!

“Having just announced the expansion of our AzAmazing programming, we’re pleased to share these carefully crafted events that are sure to make Azamara Onward’s first ever World Voyage one to remember,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Each of these special celebrations are uniquely tailored to each destination, allowing our guests to get an authentic experience of local culture and traditions in extraordinary venues from the renowned Acropolis Museum in Greece to the historic Nassif House in Saudi Arabia.”

Highlights For The 2024 World Voyage

Exclusive World Voyage Event: Unique Beauty and Wild Extravagance at the Taj Mahal – Mumbai, India

Guests on the World Voyagers receive exclusive access to a full-day tour of the Taj Mahal.

Guests will be flown and guided through the site’s rich history and architecture.

Travelers will enjoy local entertainment and cuisine the rest of the day.

AzAmazing Day: The Madang Resort Mini Festival – Madang, Papua New Guinea

Travelers can experience the wonders of this vibrant celebration at the Madang Resort’s very own Cultural Festival, held exclusively for Azamara guests. Each distinct tribal group will showcase its traditional customs, dresses, dialects, songs, and dances through spirited performances.

AzAmazing Evening: Croatia’s Past and Present – Dubrovnik, Croatia

Passengers are invited to stroll through the cobblestoned streets of Dubrovnik’s old town and immerse themselves in Croatia’s past and present.

Pop-up shows will be set up for Azamara guests, such as klapa, a form of traditional acappella singing in Dalmatia, Croatia.

Exclusive World Voyage Event: The Turkish Flame – Istanbul, Turkey

This exclusive World Voyage event will feature traditional Turkish cuisine and beverages.

During the event, guests will enjoy a high-energy performance of modernized folk dances and music from different regions of Anatolia.

For more information, please visit https://www.azamara.com/azamara-world-cruise.