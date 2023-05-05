MSC Cruises and Formula 1 Extends Global Partnership

MSC Cruises has announced an extension of the line’s global partnership deal with Formula 1.

The announcement was made last night ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix today. MSC Cruises will remain the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1 until the end of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“Formula 1 and MSC Cruises are great partners on many levels, and our successes are founded in teamwork. Not only this, but we are both driving towards sustainable change,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises. “We want to build the future of our industries and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. We are both working at the forefront of our industries and helping to make a real difference. And this is why we are committed to Formula 1 for the long term and have extended our sponsorship as Global Partner. We look forward to this special partnership going from strength to strength.”

According to MSC Cruises, the line has achieved strong brand and portfolio results from partnering with Formula 1 in key markets. These results are partly due to increased interest in Formula 1 worldwide. As such, MSC Cruises seeks to offer an expanded program to market the partnership.

Track to Ship Hospitality

During select Grand Prix weekends, MSC Cruises will have ships on location to provide guests with a unique hospitality experience. MSC Virtuosa will start this new era when she docks in Abu Dhabi for the 2023 Formula 1 season’s final round later this year. All-access accommodation, hospitality, and transportation packages will be available for fans and VIPs. MSC Cruises states these offerings will increase during and beyond the 2024 season with more ships and races.

As title sponsor for the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, MSC Cruises says the line will have engaging marketing for fans at the races.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with MSC Cruises, as both our brands share a commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1. “This collaboration has brought exceptional results, and we look forward to enhancing our relationship further. Together, we’ll continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in sports and hospitality.”

RELATED: MSC Cruises Unveils MSC World Europa With An Eye On The Fleet Of The Future

More About MSC Cruises and Formula 1 Grand Prix Hospitality Experience

MSC Virtuosa will serve as a hotel during the 2023 Formula 1 Etihad Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend. According to MSC Cruises, Formula 1 fans can now reserve a “fully integrated hospitality experience.” These include several packages that combine accommodation, amenities, race tickets, and exclusive insider access with F1 Experiences.

Available Packages include:

Cabin Only for those who already have race tickets.

Cabin + Formula 1 Grandstand ticket.

Cabin + F1 Experience includes but is not limited to exclusive trackside activities, premium all-inclusive hospitality (Turn 1 Suite, Paddock Club, and Legend), exclusive insider access such as Pit Lane Walk, Guided Track Tour on a flatbed truck, and Formula 1 personnel appearances.

There will be a list of accommodation levels available, including breakfast and dinner, complimentary Wi-Fi, and transfers to and from the track. In addition, MSC Virtuosa will dock at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, a short drive to the circuit, from November 23-27, 2023, allowing guests to extend their race weekend.

Will you be heading to Abu Dhabi aboard MSC Virtuosa for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this fall? Let us know in the comments!

By Niko Balkaran