Azamara Details News 2024 Europe Cruise Itineraries

Luxury cruise operator Azamara has unveiled 84 new cruise itineraries for their 2024 European season and guests will have the opportunity to go deeper into each destination thanks to 50% of port calls being a late night or overnight. On September 9, Azamara will also launch a brand-new video series, ‘Lens of a Local,’ allowing cruisers to get an exclusive look into the excursions to be experienced from a local’s perspective on Azamara voyages.

“Our Country Intensive voyages have continually proven to be a guest favorite with increased bookings throughout 2022, so we are pleased to offer even more options for our guests to discover all these incredible European countries have to offer,” says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “With unique new ports and plenty of late stays and overnights, we encourage guests to explore each destination at their own pace and travel off the beaten path, and our new ‘Lens of a Local’ video series can help our guests get immersed even before they board the ship.”

2024 Europe Itineraries

Azamara’s 2024 European itineraries will feature stops in:

Taranto, Italy : A maiden port for Azamara, this historic spot tucked away in the Puglia region is often referred to as the capital of the ancient Magna Grecia and is home to the Ilva steelworks, one of the largest in Europe .

Hamburg, Germany : After many years of absence, Azamara returns to this seafaring hub is known as “the gateway to the world” and offers incredible entertainment at the famous Elbphilharmonie, stunning architecture, and bustling nightlife.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia : Azamara has only visited this vibrant port once before and will return to offer travelers the opportunity to explore the city’s multi-cultural cuisine, stunning Red Sea shores, one-of-a-kind coral reefs, and more.

Trollfjord, Norway : Being the largest ships able to navigate this narrow fjord, Azamara’s fleet offers the rare opportunity to visit this natural wonder, surrounded by steep-sided mountains and steeped in history. The unspoiled environment is a thriving habitat for various species of birds and sea animals.

Edinburgh (Leith), Scotland : Azamara will visit Scotland’s capital during the annual Military Tattoo, allowing travelers to witness this special series of military tattoos performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.

Specialty Golf Cruises

Azamara is also expanding the company’s longtime exclusive partnership with leading provider of international golf tours, PerryGolf, to offer the most worldwide golf sailings yet, with over 15 departures available to book in 2024. Highlights include:

Azamara Quest’s 12-Night British Isles Intensive Golf Voyage & The 152 nd Open at Royal Troon: Beginning in Dublin, Ireland and concluding in Edinburgh, Scotland , this itinerary experiences Liverpool , Belfast , Glasgow and Dundee plus golf at world renowned and highly revered venues around the British Isles such as Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Royal Dornoch, Royal County Down & Royal Portrush. Guests will also have the opportunity to attend the final two days of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon with PerryGolf.

Azamara Pursuit’s 12-Night South Africa Intensive Voyage: This Country Intensive voyage allows guests to see more of South Africa and have the option to play five rounds of golf at East London Golf Club, one of South Africa’s favorite championship venues for decades; Pearl Valley , a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course set in the famous Franschhoek Wine region; and more.

Azamara Journey’s 16-Night New Zealand & Australia Voyage: On this cruise from New Zealand to Australia , sailing through the spectacular Milford Sound, PerryGolf offers six rounds of golf at some of the most renowned courses in the region, including the #1 course in New Zealand , Cape Kidnappers, as well as the second oldest course in New Zealand , Christchurch Golf Club.

Azamara Quest’s 9-Night Argentina, Uruguay , Brazil Voyage: Beginning in Buenos Aires and concluding with an overnight in spirited Rio De Janeiro , this sailing includes a round of golf at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio, site of golf’s 2016 return to the Olympic Games. Travelers can also add on a post-voyage land program to visit the awe-inspiring Iguazu Falls from both the Argentine and Brazilian sides.

