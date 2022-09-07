There’s a New Podcast for Cruisers and Travelers: Cruise Control Live with Bill Panoff

Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Bill Panoff has a new podcast for cruise and travel lovers all over the world.

Just launched this week, Cruise Control Live with Bill Panoff offers an up-close and in-depth look at not just the cruise and travel industry, but interviews with major players, behind the scenes content from Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine and even a look at Bill’s travels around the globe.

A former cruise director, Bill has spent the past few decades on board ships of every size and brand and is one of the industry’s foremost experts on cruise travel. He founded Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine more than 25 years ago and has remained a leading voice in the industry ever since.

He is the host of the popular Youtube series ‘Cruise Control with Bill Panoff’ where he goes around the world to the best cruise locations and interviews some of the biggest names in the cruise industry. The new podcast takes his live interviews and brings them to the podcast platform of your choice including Spotify, Apple, RSS and more.

“I’ve spent my life traveling the world on cruise ships and the new podcast is going to be a wealth of information for cruisers and travelers. From interviews with cruise line CEOs to highlighting the best destinations for cruisers and even tips for getting the most out of your cruise vacation, this podcast has it all so make sure you tune in wherever you get your podcasts!” said Panoff.

In one of the first episodes of the new podcast, Panoff interviews former Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald about his career in the cruise industry and the biggest changes he’s seen since the start of his journey in the cruise industry.