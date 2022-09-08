Margaritaville at Sea Announces “Heroes Sail Free” Cruise Program

U.S. military service members, police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators, Margaritaville at Sea has a trip for you! The cruise line has announced a new “Heroes Sail Free” cruise program, inviting all frontline heroes on a free cruise to the Bahamas.

“To show our sincere gratitude for their ongoing service, we wanted to offer these frontline heroes a chance to kick off their boots and work shoes and flip flop into a relaxing getaway,” said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., President, and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “We hope a little downtime to recover from the demands of their day-to-day responsibilities is just what they need.”

Partnering with GovX.com, a military and government e-commerce site, the opportunity marks the first cruise program for military service members from Margaritaville at Sea.

“I’m happy to have Margaritaville at Sea join our mission to deliver the best deals and experiences for our incredible GovX members,” said Alan Cole, CEO of GovX. “Americans who serve their country and communities deserve a well-earned vacation from time to time, and we’re so grateful for this partnership.”

Travelers aboard Margaritaville at Sea will sail from Port of Palm Beach to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island for three days and two nights. They can join in on leisure activities and entertainment, such as the Casino Margaritaville and Starts on the Water Theatre.

To book their free cruise, U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators must visit MargaritavilleatSea.com/offers/heroessailfree/