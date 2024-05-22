Andrea Bocelli to Perform at Queen Anne Naming Ceremony

Get ready for an unforgettable evening on June 3, 2024, as Andrea Bocelli takes the stage at Liverpool’s Waterfront to celebrate Queen Anne’s maiden call! Joining Bocelli will be a lineup of Liverpool’s finest talent, including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and performers from the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. The event will be hosted by Matt Willis and Emma Willis.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said, “Liverpool is known the world over as Cunard’s spiritual home, and we are thrilled to announce Maestro Bocelli as part of our incredible line-up of talented artists and performers for this special event. This celebration is a tribute to our rich history and a testament to the enduring bond between Cunard and the city of Liverpool. We look forward to honoring this legacy with a celebration of unforgettable performances that reflect the spirit and vibrancy of both our company and this magnificent city.”

MORE ABOUT THE NAMING CEREMONY

Queen Anne’s naming ceremony is a milestone marked by the traditional Champagne bottle smashing.

The evening will culminate with a performance by Andrea Bocelli.

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and DJ Lauren Lo Sung will take the stage after the ceremony.

The festivities will then conclude with a funk and soul set by Craig Charles and a grand finale featuring fireworks as Queen Anne departs.

“It’s an honour to be performing in Liverpool, for the Official Naming Ceremony of Queen Anne,” said Bocelli. “This event promises to be a beautiful celebration of artistry and craftsmanship, which perfectly captures spirit and elegance of Cunard’s new ship. To be taking part in such a historic occasion, in a city rich in cultural heritage, truly brings me great joy.”

