Regent Seven Seas and Aston Martin F1 Team Unveil Exclusive Voyage

Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team have announced a new partnership featuring a Spotlight Voyage sailing the Mediterranean in Summer 2025.

Former Formula 1 driver Pedro de la Rosa and Aston Martin executives will host the voyage on board Seven Seas Splendor’s 10-night sailing on July 22, 2025.

“Our collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team has been met with so much excitement and we are delighted to announce details of the next stage of our partnership with this incredible Spotlight Voyage,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime sailing aboard our newest ship will allow luxury travelers to immerse themselves in the world of motor racing and the rich heritage of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team through fascinating experiences and perspectives, all the while enjoying the highest standards of personalized service, unlimited shore excursions and exquisite cuisine on board an all-inclusive, ultra luxury Regent cruise.”

MORE ABOUT THE COLLABORATION

Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team are collaborating on a Spotlight Voyage in Summer 2025. The cruise will visit historic motor racing destinations like Barcelona and Monte Carlo, offering unique experiences on and off the ship.

Pre- and post-cruise land programs are also available, featuring motor-racing-themed activities such as exploring famous racetracks and viewing private car collections.

“The Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Aston Martin Aramco partnership was formed on the basis of our shared passion for creating once-in-a-lifetime moments whether on land or at sea,” said Jefferson Slack, Managing Director – Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. “The newly unveiled Spotlight Voyage, which will take place right in the heart of the 2025 season, is the perfect way for guests to get an exclusive look into the fascinating inner workings of an iconic Formula 1 team.”

MORE ABOUT Pedro de la Rosa

Join Pedro de la Rosa, a veteran of over 100 Grands Prix, for a unique sailing experience. Enjoy on-board meet and greets, Q&A sessions, and all the excitement of high-performance motor racing.

Additional cruise highlights

Masterclasses, workshops, and meet-and-greets with Aston Martin Formula One Team members.

Unique driving and motor-racing experiences at destinations, including a bespoke tour in Monte Carlo.

A full-size replica of an Aston Martin race car.

An Aston Martin simulator.

“Race Day” themed dishes, cocktails, and deck parties.

Special Culinary Arts Kitchen classes.

Regent guests can also take advantage of unlimited shore excursions in 12 destinations, including Barcelona, Valencia, Ibiza, and more.

Pre- & Post- Land Programs

Pre-Cruise Land Program in Barcelona, Spain

3-night, 4-day journey.

WaIking tour and dinner at a traditional Catalan eatery.

Drive at Montjuic Historical Street F1 Racetrack.

Helicopter tour and scenic views.

Sumptuous lunch and wine tasting.

Farewell dinner in Barcelona.

Post-Cruise Land Program in Bologna, Italy (from Rome)

4-night, 5-day journey.

Visit Enzo Ferrari museum in Modena.

Tour Imola Racetrack.

Vineyard tastings and visits to Lamborghini and vintage mechanic shops.

Farewell dinner after Pagani and Ferrari experiences.

Post-Cruise Land Program – Aston Martin Aramco Race Weekend in Hungary

4-day, 5-night program.

Fly from Rome to Budapest.

Hotel stay and access to Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team racing experience.

Prices for the Spotlight Voyage start from $8,449 per guest. Some shoreside experiences may be available at an additional cost and have limited capacity.

Head to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises website for more information!