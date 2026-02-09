Alfredo’s Pizzeria on Sun and Star Princess Earns Ospitalità Italiana Certification

Princess Cruises announced that Alfredo’s Pizzeria on Sun Princess and Star Princess has earned the Ospitalità Italiana Certification, a global recognition for authentic Italian cuisine and hospitality!

Alfredo’s Pizzeria has earned the Ospitalità Italiana Certification, a distinction given to restaurants that preserve Italy’s culinary traditions. Guests on Sun Princess and Star Princess can enjoy authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, hand-stretched and baked in a stone Moretti Forni oven by skilled chefs using fresh ingredients.

The achievement coincides with National Pizza Day and highlights Princess Cruises’ collaboration with 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani, who helps bring genuine Italian pizza expertise to Alfredo’s menu.

“Earning the Ospitalità Italiana Certification is a meaningful validation of our dedication to authentic Italian culinary excellence,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “As we celebrate National Pizza Day, we’re proud to recognize this achievement and our partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani to showcase how we bring our guests closer to the tastes, traditions, and hospitality of Italy, one perfectly crafted pizza at a time.”

Chef Tony Gemignani has crafted five signature pizzas for Princess Cruises, available across the fleet of 17 ships. Each pizza features bold flavor combinations and premium ingredients, from Soppressata sausage and hot honey to Gorgonzola and sweet fig preserves, earning Princess Cruises recognition from USA Today for the “Best Pizza at Sea.”

