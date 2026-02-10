Venus Lines for Cozy Cruising

Astrocartography can help you plan your dream cruises. This branch of astrology generates a personalized map of the globe with lines that analyze how different places on Earth relate to your natal chart and how those locations may influence you. “Astrocartography shows your best places in the world due to the energies present in different locations,” astrocartographer Helena Woods says.

Your astrocartography map can help you decide where to cruise. “The lines on your map can help you avoid going on vacations where you have more challenging energies and instead travel to places that are more enjoyable,” Woods says.

Every year, Woods goes on a cruise along her Venus line, which runs through Norwegian fjords, to completely unplug. “Venus is the best place for people to travel for vacation,” Woods says, since Venus lines represent pleasure, food, enjoyment, and connecting with nature.

She recommends looking at destinations along your Venus lines for planning relaxation-focused cruise vacations. If your Venus line crosses Antarctica, book an expedition cruise and enjoy cozy activities on the ship, like relaxing in the sauna or enjoying hot chocolate as you take in the view from your balcony. Those with Venus lines in Asia should add a market visit or shore excursion to taste local foods.

By Lola Méndez

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.