Seatrade Cruise Global Debuts First Wellness Oasis at Sea

Seatrade Cruise Global will debut its first Wellness Oasis at the 2026 event, April 13 to 16 in Miami. Created with Spark Cooperative, the space will feature wellness programming and activations for cruise lines, brands and wellness companies.

“Cruise is evolving quickly to meet the expectations of today’s traveler and wellness is at the center of that shift,” said Chiara Giorgi, Seatrade Cruise Global Brand Director. “The Wellness Oasis is designed as both a destination and a discovery platform: a place to recharge during a high-energy week, and a place to experience the new ideas shaping the future of the cruise guest experience.”

The program is structured around three themes:

Day One: Mind, focused on mindfulness and mental clarity

Day Two: Body, centered on fitness, recovery, and nutrition

Day Three: Spirit, highlighting ritual and connection

“We wanted The Wellness Oasis to feel like a genuine reset for people moving through the convention, while also opening the door to bigger ideas about wellness in cruise,” said Travis Brendle, Creative Director, Spark Cooperative. “It is a space where attendees can step out of the noise, experience wellness firsthand, and start imagining how these ideas could live onboard. This is just the beginning of what a more connected wellness ecosystem for our industry could look like.”

The Wellness Oasis will include six zones: The Reset Pod for mindfulness, The Mat for fitness, The Lab for recovery innovation, The Sip Bar for functional beverages and nutrition, Future of Beauty for treatments and technology, and Culture Corner for global wellness practices.

Programming will run throughout the conference and include mindfulness sessions, fitness demonstrations, recovery activations and product tastings.

Giorgi added, “Wellness now extends far beyond the spa. With the Wellness Oasis, we’re creating a platform for cruise lines and partners to share ideas, showcase innovation and help shape the future of wellness at sea.”

For the full wellness program or to register for Seatrade Cruise Global, visit the event website.