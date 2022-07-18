You’ll Love this Hotel Near Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter
Located just a few blocks north of Barcelona’s famous Gothic District, the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona puts cruisers right in the heart of this unique European city. One of dozens of luxury hotels operated by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona offers a number of high-end amenities and conveniences along with it’s stellar location in the city.
If you’re cruising to Barcelona and have a few days to spend exploring the city, a hotel like the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona can help you get the most out of sightseeing this spectacular city.
Barcelona Gothic Quarter
The historic city center of Barcelona, Spain, the Gothic Quarter is where visitors will find authentic sights, sounds and flavors of the city. With some of Barcelona’s best tourist attractions in the vicinity like the famous tree-lined pedestrian street La Rambla and the Plaça Reial square, there’s no better place to choose your Barcelona hotel.
It’s also one of the best sections of the city to dive into the city’s famous tapas and sangria. From croquettes to paella, Barcelona tapas is a delight to enjoy with someone special as you explore the city. For those looking for a luxury dining experience, the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona has several eateries within the hotel offering authentic Catalan cuisine and Mediterranean flavors.
Moments is the hotel’s signature restaurant with Chef Carme Ruscalleda and his son Raül Balam. The restaurant is known for its stylish presentation and use of ingredients from Maresme, a coastal region in Spain Northeast of Barcelona. Guests can also enjoy Blanc, a tapas eatery focusing on seasonal traditional Catalan dishes and Mediterranean gastronomy. The Banker’s Bar and the Mimosa terrace are also popular spots for guests to unwind after a fun day immersing themselves in Catalan culture.
A Contemporary Barcelona Hotel
The 120 hotel rooms and suites found in the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona were designed by Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola and offer style, comfort and a host of modern amenities for guests. Rich blues and wood accents give the rooms and elegant look and feel.
Plenty of space is a highlight of each room, and if guests are looking to really live it up during their Barcelona vacation, there are several suite categories to choose from. Amenities like the full service spa with eight treatment rooms adds another layer of enjoyment to a stay at the hotel.
There are lots of options when it comes to choosing a Barcelona hotel, but when you factor in location, comfort and amenities, the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona climbs to the top of cruiser’s lists. The hotel is just a few minutes via taxi cab to the cruise port which also makes embarkation day even easier!
Have you stayed at the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona or visited the city for a cruise vacation? Let us know in the comments!