Barcelona Gothic Quarter

The historic city center of Barcelona, Spain, the Gothic Quarter is where visitors will find authentic sights, sounds and flavors of the city. With some of Barcelona’s best tourist attractions in the vicinity like the famous tree-lined pedestrian street La Rambla and the Plaça Reial square, there’s no better place to choose your Barcelona hotel.

It’s also one of the best sections of the city to dive into the city’s famous tapas and sangria. From croquettes to paella, Barcelona tapas is a delight to enjoy with someone special as you explore the city. For those looking for a luxury dining experience, the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona has several eateries within the hotel offering authentic Catalan cuisine and Mediterranean flavors.

Moments is the hotel’s signature restaurant with Chef Carme Ruscalleda and his son Raül Balam. The restaurant is known for its stylish presentation and use of ingredients from Maresme, a coastal region in Spain Northeast of Barcelona. Guests can also enjoy Blanc, a tapas eatery focusing on seasonal traditional Catalan dishes and Mediterranean gastronomy. The Banker’s Bar and the Mimosa terrace are also popular spots for guests to unwind after a fun day immersing themselves in Catalan culture.