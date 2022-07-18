Today, Royal Caribbean Group announced its official approval to acquire the luxury cruise yacht Endeavour, which was initially delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021 before the cruise line went out of business following the pandemic. The vessel’s purchase price was $275 million, well below the estimated initial building cost of nearly $2 billion. The ship will sail under the Silversea Cruises branding and be renamed Silver Endeavour. Silversea Cruises is owned by Royal Caribbean Group.

“With Endeavour, we are seeking to grow our world class fleet to meet the exceptional demand for ultra-luxury expedition cruising, while also enhancing our profitability profile and affirming Silversea’s position as the industry’s leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

RELATED: SILVERSEA CRUISES HAS A NEW DEPARTURE PORT FOR ANTARCTICA SAILINGS

“The expedition cruising industry is poised to resume accelerated growth driven by demand among high-end, affluent customers for travel to remote and hard-to-access destinations,” said Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “This ship will be the fourth vessel to join Silversea’s fleet since 2020, which demonstrates our commitment to growth.”

Silver Endeavour is scheduled to begin cruising Winter 2022/2023, spending its inaugural season in Antarctica starting November 2022.