What’s Open After Hours on Cruises?

Are you curious about what’s available on your cruise ship after hours? You’re not alone. Many cruise passengers wonder what’s open and what’s worth checking out.

To give you a more accurate picture, we’ve compiled a list of what’s typically open after hours on most cruise ships:

Food and Drink

Some ships have 24-hour snack bars or restaurants that offer limited options, such as pizza, sandwiches, or snacks.

A few bars and lounges may be open late, but it’s not always a guarantee.

Room service is usually available, but with limited options and sometimes a fee.

Entertainment

Some ships have late-night entertainment options, such as live music, comedy clubs, or karaoke bars. The casino is usually open late, but it’s not always 24/7. There may be limited activities, such as trivia nights or movies, but the selection is often limited.

Fitness and Wellness

Many cruise ships have 24-hour gyms or fitness studios. At night, some spas may offer limited services, such as massages or facials.

Other Options

Shops and boutiques may be open late, but it’s not always a guarantee. The library or card room may be open for those who want to relax and unwind.

What’s Not Open After Hours

Most pools and water parks are closed after hours.

Many restaurants and buffets are only open during specific hours.

Some entertainment options, like shows or productions, may only be available during the day.

It’s always a good idea to check the cruise line’s website or consult with your cabin steward for more information.