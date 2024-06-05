Oceania Cruises Relaunches Personalized Cruise Guide

Oceania Cruises has relaunched its Cruise Vacation Guide, a personalized portfolio sent to guests before their trip.

The guide includes a personalized welcome letter from Oceania Cruises President, a ‘Welcome Aboard’ booklet with general cruise information, a deck-by-deck guide for each vessel, reusable luggage tags with personalized inserts, and a digital shore excursion overview booklet accessible on the Oceania Cruises website and booking portal.

This replaces the physical shore excursion booklet previously mailed to guests and offers a more streamlined and convenient experience.

The Cruise Vacation Guide will be sent to guests 60-70 days before their departure, providing them with valuable information and insights to help them prepare for their trip.

“It’s important to us that travelers sailing with Oceania Cruises enjoy a personalized and seamless experience from the time they book their voyage until their return home,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “While most other lines are making the shift to a fully digital experience, we are responding to our guests’ preference for physical, in-hand documents, showing our dedication to meet the needs of our guests while also providing digital versions.”