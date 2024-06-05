Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Line Partner of the Academy of Country Music

Princess Cruises partners with the Academy of Country Music to celebrate country music and offer exclusive performances on select cruises.

“Princess is incredibly proud to partner with the ACM and to showcase the next big country stars,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. “Country music has a special place in the hearts of many of our guests, and this partnership allows us to bring unparalleled experiences onboard to combine that love for cruising and country music in a unique and memorable way.”

MORE ABOUT THE ACM AWARDS

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) was founded in 1964 and has since grown into a national powerhouse. Through its Lifting Lives program, it promotes new artists, established stars, and charitable causes.

Princess Cruises will sponsor the Nashville ACM Live from the Red Barrel Lounge series, featuring new country artists. Select artists will also perform on Princess cruises. In August, Princess Cruises will support the ACM Honors, celebrating award winners and honorees.